Annual fire hydrant "flush" begins in Manhattan

Manhattan Fire Officials says the city's annual fire hydrant maintenance program begins this week.

Crews will be flowing and painting area hydrants until this fall.

Officials say if you notice a yellow or rust color in your water after a crew has been working nearby to turn on your faucets for a few minutes until the discoloration is gone.

If that for some reason doesn't happen, officials say to contact the City of Manhattan Customer Service Office at (785) 587-2480 or the Manhattan Fire Department at (785) 587-4502.

Fire officials say to keep children and vehicles clear of working crews, as the fast-moving flush could be dangerous or cause damage to your car.

