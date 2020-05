Annual Art Contest shows off the talents of our Good Kids

EVERY SPRING… WE’VE LOVED SEEING THE YINGLING AUTO SERVICE GARAGE SPACE FILLED WITH SMILING FACES OF SEAMAN DISTRICT ELEMENTARY GOOD KIDS AND THEIR FAMILIES… WHEN WE ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF THE DISTRICT WIDE ART CONTEST…

THIS YEAR, THE GARAGE IS NEARLY EMPTY BUT WE STILL WANT TO SHOW OFF THE ARTWORK OUR STUDENTS HAVE HANGING ON THE WALL.. WEST INDIANOLA’S CANELLO CASTEEL IS THE KINDERGARTEN WINNER FOR THIS WORK OF ART IN THE 2020 CONTEST. FIRST GRADE WINNER KEATON MENGARELLI IS FROM NORTH FAIRVIEW… AND WE VERY IMPRESSED THE QUALITY OF ALL THER 67 ENTRIES THIS YEAR. ANOTHER NORTH FAIRVIEW GOOD KID, TEMPERANCE STAPEL TAKES HONORS IN THE 2ND GRADE CATEGORY…

THE THEME OF THE CONTEST THIS YEAR IS ‘IF ANIMALS COULD DRIVE.” WITH THAT THEME IN MIND… PAXTON LANE CREATED THIS PIECE TO WIN AMONG THE THIRD GRADERS. WE HAVE ANOTHER MENGARELLI…COOPER MENGARELLI, AS THE TOP FINISHER AMONG THE FOURTH GRADERS. ONE GRADE HIGHER, ALSO FROM NORTH FAIRVIEW ELEMENTARY, WE FEATURE THIS ARTWORK DONE BY LAUREN GLASGOW. AND HER FINAL CHANCE TO WIN ALSO LEFT NORTHERN HILLS ELEMENTARY’S NOELLE MCCUNE WITHOUT THE CHANCE TO SHAKE HANDS AND CLAIM HER PRIZE AT THE AWARDS CEREMONY… BUT WE DID MEET ONE GOOD KID… THE 2020 BEST IN SHOW WINNER… THREE TIME WINNER, NOW 9-YEAR OLD LEAH LITTLE… DID STOP BY TO DESCRIBE HER BEST CREATION FOR US. HER WINNING ENTRY IS PICTURED HERE.

ALL THE STUDENTS WILL RECEIVE THEIR $50 PRIZE, FREE MINIATURE GOLF AT GREAT LIFE FITNESS… AND A COMPLIMENTARY OIL CHANGE IN THEIR PRIZE ENVELOPE. WHEN THE TIME IS RIGHT… IT’LL ALSO BE ARRANGED FOR THE USD 345 STUDENTS TO VISIT THE TOPEKA ZOO.