An increase in the number of accidents after daylight saving time is common

As we spring forward in time, daylight saving time may increase the number of accidents on the road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says losing that one hour of sleep can affect drivers.

According to Kansas Department of Transportation data from 2018, nearly 1,000 accidents happen from drivers being fatigued.

"Now in the darkness and that we need to increase our following distance, just be in general aware that during this week following daylight savings time there is an increase of injuries, fatalities and crashes," Trooper Ben Gardner, Kansas Highway Patrol explained."There is a correlation or a connection of an increase in crashes and in particular fatalities crashes that happen across the nation."

Trooper Gardner says drivers should be more aware, "There is a lot of people being fatigued right now, you're only in control of yourself and your vehicle, you can't control what others do. Just being fatigued is a contributing factor to being involved in crashes and its very much the same as being an impaired driver."

They say to avoid accidents you should turn your headlights on at anytime.

"Just having your headlights on makes yourself more visible to other motors, so doing that matters and makes you safer driver in something you can control," Trooper Gardner said. "Be mindful of how there is an increase in these wrecks and people might be running through traffic lights not really as focused as they should be."

Drivers should also be mindful of pedestrians.

"To recognize the most dangerous time of when children get injured or killed, is when they are waiting for the bus," Trooper Gardner emphasized. "Take that extra step to make sure that we know when we're near schools that their could be kids moving to and from during the day, daylight hours or during the day time."

They say with the amount of increased accidents, drivers should get enough sleep before getting on the roadways.

"We need to be a little more focused on the task of driving, we should always be focused, but now we should just take it the next notch up and really make sure we're accountable for what we're doing in our vehicle," Trooper Gardner said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says if you see or are worried about an impaired or fatigued driver, you are encourage to call Star 47 for the Kansas Highway Patrol or your local law enforcement agency by calling 911.