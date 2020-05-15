More injured children are visiting ER, doctor says

ATLANTA (CNN) - During the pandemic, emergency room visits may be down at some hospitals, but an Atlanta doctor says she’s seeing more children with injuries.

Doctors say taking steps like wearing a bicycle helmet can help keep your child safer at home. (Source: CNN)

Dr. Sarah Lazarus at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta said her emergency room is seeing an increase in broken bones and head injuries from mishaps such as a fall off a bike or a slip from a scooter with families spending more time at home

“It’s so important that kids wear helmets because a lot of the injuries, when kids come in, they were not helmeted when they were on these vehicles. Even if you’re inside a house or in a driveway, doesn’t matter where you are, if there are wheels on it, you need a helmet,” she said.

Lazarus said she’s also seeing an increase in both intentional and unintentional ingestions in children and teens.

She said medications and other household chemicals should be stored up out and away for safety.

“So that’s up on a high shelf, out of a child’s line of sight and away from play areas,” Lazarus said.

With more people spending time outside, she said she’s also seen a rise in people being hit by cars, “especially distracted teenagers who may not be paying attention.”

Lazarus said fears over the coronavirus have also kept some parents from seeking medical care for their children right away.

“It’s also important to not delay seeking care for things that may be smaller and become bigger if you ignore them,” she said.

