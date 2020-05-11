Amtrak now requires passengers to wear face masks

Amtrak is requiring passengers to wear face masks starting Monday to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The new policy applies to customers in all Amtrak stations, trains and transit buses.

Amtrak employees who work with customers are also required to wear masks.

The masks can be taken off when passengers are eating in designated areas, when they’re in private rooms, and when they’re sitting alone or with a travel partner in their own pair of seats.

Small children who aren’t able to maintain a facial covering are exempt from the requirement.

Passengers must bring their own masks.

