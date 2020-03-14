Ammunition sales rise in response to Coronavirus concern

While toilet paper and cleaning products are flying off the shelves, some are stocking up on other provisions.

Ammo.com reports a 68% increase in sales between the first and second half of February and local businesses are seeing that level of impact as well.

"I don't know where it's come from, I compare it to the toilet paper rush"

This past week, The Gun Garage has seen a huge increase in business.

"We've been selling a lot over the past couple of weeks but the last three days have just been crazy we've been selling twenty five thousand round of just 9 mil. in two days" said one of the owners, Floyd McMillan.

While it is typical for business to increase this time of year, Floyd McMillan believes the nationwide panic from the coronavirus might have something to do with it.

"People just feel unsafe and uneasy to what's going on right now so they want ammo to be able to protect themselves. We've been selling ammo, we’ve been selling guns I mean 500 rounds, a thousand rounds at a time."

Unlike toilet paper, McMillan says they'll have enough ammunition for everyone to get their hands on.

"They said everybody is sold out except us and we sell angel fire which is made out of St. Mary's Kansas 30 minutes from here, its a local business, so we're a local business supporting a local business and that's what were selling and they're coming in here and buying it by the pound."

While there's no denying that the demand for guns and ammunition has increased this week- there's no need to rush out and stock up.

"This is where you start getting the gauging and stuff an luckily were well stalked with ammo and we have a real good resource and we'll have it to whatever and I mean we wont run out."