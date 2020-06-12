Amid COVID-19 concerns, half of Americans planning to spend holidays apart from families

More than half of all Americans believe they may have to stay apart from friends and relatives this holiday season because of the possibility of continued COVID-19 concerns, according to a poll from the United Kingdom released Friday.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- A poll released Friday from the United Kingdom says more than half of all Americans are making plans already to spend the holidays apart from family members because of COVID-19 concerns.

The poll, released by christmas.co.uk, says 51 percent of Americans are planning to keep a safe distance from others -- even friends and relatives -- because of uncertainties over the coronavirus.

In Kansas, people are a little more optimistic, as only 44 percent think theyi'll need to stay apart over the holidays, according to the poll.

Should stay-at-home orders be in place in December because of a second wave of COVID-19, nearly half of all Kansans -- 47 percent -- say they would break the lockdown rules to be with family for the holidays.

Many Americans have stayed away from family members and friends since mid-March as a result of COVID-19-related stay-at-home orders. About 33 percent of those who responded to the poll say the lockdown actually brought them closer together as a family, primarily because of social media platforms.

Zoom and Skype have been popular ways for people to stay connected during the COVID-19 crisis.

 