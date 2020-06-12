Amid COVID-19 concerns, half of Americans planning to spend holidays apart from families

A poll released Friday from the United Kingdom says more than half of all Americans are making plans already to spend the holidays apart from family members because of COVID-19 concerns.

The poll, released by christmas.co.uk, says 51 percent of Americans are planning to keep a safe distance from others -- even friends and relatives -- because of uncertainties over the coronavirus.

In Kansas, people are a little more optimistic, as only 44 percent think theyi'll need to stay apart over the holidays, according to the poll.

Should stay-at-home orders be in place in December because of a second wave of COVID-19, nearly half of all Kansans -- 47 percent -- say they would break the lockdown rules to be with family for the holidays.

Many Americans have stayed away from family members and friends since mid-March as a result of COVID-19-related stay-at-home orders. About 33 percent of those who responded to the poll say the lockdown actually brought them closer together as a family, primarily because of social media platforms.

Zoom and Skype have been popular ways for people to stay connected during the COVID-19 crisis.

