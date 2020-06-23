American's more worried on economy than cyber security during COVID-19 pandemic

Cyberattacks are on the rise as cyber security concerns are in the back of American’s minds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Unisys Security Index shows less than 31% of Americans are worried about data security, while so many work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that concerns focusing on cyber security have fallen within the last year.

The Index shows a significant rise in cyberattacks during the health crisis and the Federal Trade Commission has received over 52,000 cases of reported fraud related to the pandemic.

According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center online crimes reported have increased by 400% due to the pandemic, meaning it’s seeing 4,000 incidents per day.

However, such a high rate of cyberattacks seems to not be worrying Americans as 70% are not worried about the risk of being scammed due to the health crisis, instead 60% are worrying about the economic stability of the country and 55% are worried about the country’s health infrastructure.

The Index also showed concerns around personal safety, as well as natural disasters and epidemics has increased by 17% and 6%, respectively.

“It’s not surprising to see people’s level of concern for their personal safety jump in light of the global health crisis. However, the fact that it is not only matched by, but exceeded by, a drop in concerns around hacking, scamming or online fraud reflects a false sense of consumer security,” said Unisys Chief Information Security Officer Mat Newfield. “Hackers target healthcare and essential services organizations looking to steal intellectual property and intelligence, such as details on national health policies and COVID-19 research. And hackers are relying on tricks like ‘password spraying,’ which involves an attacker repeatedly using common passwords on many accounts to gain access, putting our most critical infrastructures at risk potentially from the click of a single working-from-home employee.

“This underscores the need for businesses to ensure they are placing a clear and concerted emphasis on proper training for their employees working from home and adopting a Zero Trust security architecture that leverages best practices like encryption and microsegmentation.”

For more on the 2020 Unisys Security Index visit the Unisys website.

