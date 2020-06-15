American Red Cross are starting to test all its donations for COVID-19 antibodies

The American Red Ccross is testing all its donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The Red Cross announced on Monday that they are using a test authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Donors will be able to see their results in seven to 10 days.

The Red Cross stresses this is not a diagnostic test, but could give donors more peace of mind.

"That will show if a donor immune system created antibodies to the COVID-19 infection, whether they showed symptoms or not," Communications Manager of Red Cross, Jan Hale said.

"This is not going to tell you if you have the disease now and if you are not feeling well, wait until you feel better," Hale explained. "This is just information looking back as to whether your immune system, whether you were exposed to the virus."

The antibody testing will be available through the end of July.

