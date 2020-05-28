Red Cross holds annual Battle of the Badges blood drive

The American Red Cross held the 4th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive in the Holiday Building and after just less than 60 pints of blood donated with 32 votes, the Topeka Fire Department has won the friendly competition.

The Red Cross hosted the event where people can vote between the Topeka Fire Department or the Topeka Police Department for their favorite first responder agency after donating blood.

Even with regulations due to COVID-19, the Red Cross met their goal and had 59 pints of blood donated although they had to sanitize the beds and wait three minutes for them to dry after each use.

The Red Cross has a shortage of all blood types and

Account Manager of the Red Cross, Susan Faler, said it's very important to donate.

She said, "Right now it's safer to come here than a lot of stores because everyone here is required to use hand sanitizer and we're also wearing our masks and wiping down everything. So, it's very safe and coronavirus can't be transmitted through blood so, we're good here too."

Food and water were given out to donors as well as protective face masks.