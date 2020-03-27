Boys State Academy canceled due to COVID-19

The American Legion Boys State Leadership Academy has canceled its 2020 session due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Academy was scheduled for May 31-June 5 at Kansas State University.

“On behalf of the entire American Legion Boys State of Kansas Leadership Academy staff, I am saddened that we had to make the decision to cancel this year’s session due to COVID-19,” said Executive Director Shane Wilson. “However, for the health and well-being of the delegates, staff and

Legionnaires, as well as the Kansas State University employees who assist our program, we felt this was the right call to make with the unknown future of this pandemic. And by cancelling the 2020 session now, this allows everyone involved to make alternate plans as needed.”

This year’s attendees will receive information in the coming weeks regarding the impact of this decision, including refunds to those who have completed the registration process.

The ALBSKLA is for incoming high school seniors and provides them with problem-solving, leadership and teamwork experience.