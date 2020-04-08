American Family Insurance returning nearly $14 million to Kansas customers

American Family Insurance will return about $14 million dollars to Kansas customers following recent approval by the Kansas Division of Insurance. The company is returning a total of $200 million to customers nationwide who are driving less because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers will receive payments in the form of a check.

“American Family Insurance customers are at the center of everything we do. They are driving less and experiencing fewer claims. Because of these results, they deserve premium relief,” said Telisa Yancy, American Family chief operating officer.

The premium relief will come as a one-time full payment of $50 per vehicle covered by American Family. Checks will be mailed to Kansas customers in the coming weeks and should be completely mailed out within the next two months.

