American Family Insurance delivers sack lunches to First Responders

Brad Noller with American Family insurance delivered lunch to employees at St. Francis Hospital.

He partnered with fellow agents Jimmy and Jeremy Snowden to deliver 120 sack lunches full of barbecue sandwiches from Herman's Meat and Smoke House.

Noller says it's important to support those helping win the fight against Coronavirus.

"We want to give back to the Topeka community and especially St. Francis." American Family Insurance Agency Owner Brad Noller said. "I know the struggles and everything that they've gone through to help people in our communities so we just wanted a chance to give back. Get the front line workers fed and really take care of the people in our community."

Noller's wife has worked at St. Francis for the past two decades.