Amendments made to Kansas eCourts rules

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has amended the Kansas eCourt Rules.

The Court says the amendments took effect on Friday, June 12, and applies to all district courts using the new centralized case management system and will apply in other courts as they begin to use the system.

Courts now using the system include the 8th Judicial District, Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties; and the 21st Judicial District, Clay and Riley counties.

The Kansas Supreme Court says the rule changes are as follows:

Rule 21: The term “filing user” has been amended to make clear no judicial branch employees, judges, temporary judges assigned to a case, retired judges or justices assigned to a case or current Court of Appeals judges or Supreme Court justices in their official capacity are included.

Rule 22(d): The public has access to more documents than the system eCourts is replacing, but criminal complaints and warrants will be treated differently under the centralized case management system. According to Kansas Courts an arrest warrant, search warrant, or bench warrant that has not been executed is not accessible to the public.

The Kansas Supreme Court says a criminal complaint is not sealed, even if a proposed warrant is filed at the same time or an arrest warrant is pending, the criminal complaint is available to the public unless a court has ordered it sealed. An arrest warrant, search warrant, or bench warrant is available to the public after the return confirming the warrant served has been filed, unless a court has ordered it sealed.

Rule 23(a): The Court wants to make clear that the requirement to certify compliance with Rule 24 does not apply to those exempted from the amended definition of “filing user” in Rule 21.

Rule 23(b): A case document may be sealed only if a specific court order or a statute or Supreme Court rule requires it.

Rule 24(b): The Court makes clear that the name of a minor who is not a named party in a case must be excluded from a pleading filed with the court unless an exception in Rule 24(c) is met and a filing must exclude the name of a minor who is not a named party in a case.

Rule 24(c): An exception to personally identifiable information includes any information in a transcript.

For more information on the Kansas eCourts visit the Kansas Courts website.

