Amber Alert issued in Fla. for 13-year-old girl

(Gray News) - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl missing since Wednesday.

Kimberly Newberry-Ohler was last seen in the area of the 7500 block of Southeast Dove Street in Hobe Sound, Fla.

She is described as white with red hair and blue eyes, approximately 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, black pants with a red and white stripe, and white Croc shoes.

Kimberly may be in the company of two white adult males traveling in a black 2-door truck with a roof rack.

They may have traveled to the Port St. Lucie area.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7170 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.