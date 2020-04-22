Amber Alert issued for Virginia children believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

Virginia State Police has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department for three children believed to have been abducted and in extreme danger.

The children are 6-year-olds Cameron and Emma Allison, and 21-month-old Colin Allison. Cameron and Emma both have brown hair and brown eyes. Colin has blonde hair and brown eyes. All three were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia.

The children are believed to have been abducted around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday by John Varion Allison. John is 5 foot 9 inches tall, with blonde hair, brown eyes and weighs 185 pounds. He is believed to be driving a 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia license plate VVU-3796, or a 2006 Maroon Cadillac with Virginia license plate VMV-8238.

According to Virginia State Police, Mr. Allison may be in the company with his wife Ruby Marie Allison.

Anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts should contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798 or 540-777-8799.

Virginia State Police can also be reached by dialing #77.

Copyright 2020 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.