Missing 3-year-old girl in Va. found safe, father arrested after Amber Alert

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Virginia State Police said the Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza has been canceled because she has been located safely.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, Brianna was found with her biological father, 30-year-old Jose Reyes-Paz, in Charlottesville on Monday afternoon.

Officers thanked Virginia State Police, the Charlottesville Police Department, Staunton Police Department and the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office for their help in the search and investigation.

Reyes-Paz was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor parental abduction, felony attempted abduction to remove from state, and felony abuse/neglect of child.

Police continue to investigate the abduction.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436.

