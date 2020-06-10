Alligator spotted in Wildcat Creek

Riley County Police are urging residents to avoid Wildcat Creek on Wednesday, June 10.

RCPD Emergency Dispatch center received a call around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, from a man claiming to have seen an alligator while walking the Linear Park Trail near 17th.

RCPD says that Animal Control was sent to the scene and located an alligator in Wildcat Creek.

RCPD believes the animal to be one of the two stolen from Reptile World over the weekend.

RCPD is currently asking the public to avoid Wildcat Creek as Animal Control works to remove the first alligator and attempts to find the second.

