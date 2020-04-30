All inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility to receive COVID-19 testing

All residents of Lansing Correctional Facility will be tested for COVID-19, Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda said Thursday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 75 staff members and 76 inmates at Lansing had tested positive for the virus. Those numbers do not reflect additional testing done earlier this week on 240 inmates in an open-dormitory living unit. Early results show about 75 percent of the tests came back positive, despite the inmates being asymptomatic.

"Social distancing in a prison setting is difficult," Zmuda said. "We want nothing more than for all of our residents to be healthy and safe while they are in our care and we believe this testing will assist us in ensuring that they receive the attention that they need and deserve."

The Corrections Dept. news release announcing the testing expansion does not mention discussion on possibly releasing some inmates early. An agency spokesperson told 13 NEWS additional information on the topic could be released later Thursday.

A facility-wide quarantine will be in place for at least two weeks at Lansing as residents who need medical attention are transported to the hospital and others are monitored for symptoms.