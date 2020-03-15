All Kansas schools recommended to close for one week

Kansas officials are recommending schools close for one week due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced the Kansas Department of Education made the decision to pause the schools year for one week, but emphasized the decision is up to the district.

She suspects all schools will take the recommendation seriously. Many districts in the state are already closed for spring break while others were set to begin classes again this week.

In a news release, the Kansas House of Representatives also supported the decision.

“The Kansas Department of Education after consultation with superintendents across the state has taken the step of recommending a pausing of the school year for one week in order to develop a plan to keep our children, teachers and communities safe,” it said in the news release.

Many schools have already closed for a week, or longer, depending on the order by their local health department. Others schools planed on staying in session this week.

“This reasonable precaution to stop the spread of the virus will present new challenges, but we are up to the task. Schools may resume in a week or safety and prudence may require they stay paused longer,” the release continued.

Many district have set up grab and go lunches for students during the extended closure.

(EDITORS NOTE: The Governor clarified in her news conference that it was only a recommendation and not a state order to close all schools.)