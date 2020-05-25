Aldersgate Village confirms positive case of COVID-19

Aldersgate Village has confirmed a positive test of COVID-19.

An employee at the retirement community tested positive for the virus yesterday, Sunday, May 24.

The employee followed all protocols in place and is currently being treated at home and will only return to work when cleared by a physician.

All residents and staff in that unit will be tested and all individuals that came in contact with the employee have been notified.

Testing in nursing homes is important to detect cases quickly, keep the cases contained and to stop transmission.

Aldersgate Village has been actively screening residents who exhibit symptoms of the virus. Staff is currently assessing residents twice a day until all testing can be completed.

The retirement community has an isolation unit prepared and staffed specifically for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

