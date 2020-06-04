Alabama sees delays in COVID-19 test results

The Alabama Department of Public Health laboratories have seen such an influx of COVID-19 tests that it is causing the national surveillance pipeline to be overwhelmed causing delays says a report.

The report from the Alabama Department of Public Health says that the national surveillance pipeline is built to take in reports of diseases and the state admits the system is failing in their opinions.

This means the state of Alabama only updates their dashboard once a day and that test results may take longer to come in says the report.

"We're not out of the game by any stretch of the imagination. It's just slowing down getting those reports in there," said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH. "All of these results come into a system that really is going to cause a log jam, for lack of a better word."

Dr. Landers says that she hopes to have the pipeline fixed within a matter of days, and once it is the state will update the dashboard twice a day.

