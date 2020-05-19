Air National Guard to honor Kansas front line workers

The Air National Guard will be honoring Kansans on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic today, Tuesday, May 19.

Starting at 1 p.m. The Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing will perform and Operation Kansas Strong flyover.

Dr. Lee Norman, will be aboard the tanker alongside leaders from the Kansas National Guard.

All arrival times are subject to change based on weather, air traffic and airspace requirements, so flyover times may slightly alter.

Emporia:

1 p.m. – Emporia Police Department

1 p.m. – Newman Reginal Health Hospital

1 p.m. – Downtown Emporia

Manhattan:

1:13 p.m. – Riley County Police Department

1:13 p.m. – Manhattan Surgical Hospital

1:13 p.m. – Manhattan Vet Center

1:13 p.m. – Ascension Via Christi Hospital

1:15 p.m. – Downtown Manhattan

Topeka:

1:26 p.m. – Stormont Vail Hospital

1:26 p.m. – St. Francis Campus

1:26 p.m. – State Capitol Building

1:28 p.m. – Topeka Veteran Affairs Hospital

1:29 p.m. – Topeka Police Department

Lawrence:

1:34 p.m. – Lawrence Memorial Hospital

1:34 p.m. – Lawrence Police Department

1:34 p.m. – Downtown Lawrence

1:37 p.m. – Lawrence VA Hospital

The public is encouraged to take pictures of the flyover and tag #OperationKansasStrong on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.