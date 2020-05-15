Air National Guard to honor Kansans with flyover

The Kansas Air National Guard will be saluting frontline workers with a flyover.

The Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing is scheduled to perform an Operation Kansas Strong flyover across four Kansas cities to salute healthcare workers, first responders and other frontline workers.

The flyovers will take place on Tuesday, May 19, starting at 1 p.m. in Emporia, Manhattan, Topeka and Lawrence.

Colonel Lee Norman, state surgeon for the Kansas Army National Guard, will be flying on the refueling tanker alongside leaders from the Kansas National Guard. In addition to serving in the Kansas Army National Guard, Norman is secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

During the flyovers, Norman will be in contact with an individual from a hospital in each city via radio.

As part of Operation America Strong to honor health care workers, a KC-135 Stratotanker will fly over 17 key locations, including hospitals and police departments.

“The 190th Air Refueling Wing salutes each Kansas citizen serving on the frontlines during the fight against COVID-19,” says Colonel Dan Skoda, commander of the aircraft. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to show our gratitude and solidarity on behalf of all of the Airmen and Soldiers of the Kansas National Guard and the members of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management to the thousands of Kansas heroes who are working tirelessly to battle COVID-19.”

Kansas National Guardsmen will be at each location in each city to support medical personnel, first responders and emergency management personnel.

All arrival times are subject to change based on weather, air traffic and airspace requirements, so flyover times may slightly alter.

Emporia:

1 p.m. – Emporia Police Department

1 p.m. – Newman Reginal Health Hospital

1 p.m. – Downtown Emporia

Manhattan:

1:13 p.m. – Riley County Police Department

1:13 p.m. – Manhattan Surgical Hospital

1:13 p.m. – Manhattan Vet Center

1:13 p.m. – Ascension Via Christi Hospital

1:15 p.m. – Downtown Manhattan

Topeka:

1:26 p.m. – Stormont Vail Hospital

1:26 p.m. – St. Francis Campus

1:26 p.m. – State Capitol Building

1:28 p.m. – Topeka Veteran Affairs Hospital

1:29 p.m. – Topeka Police Department

Lawrence:

1:34 p.m. – Lawrence Memorial Hospital

1:34 p.m. – Lawrence Police Department

1:34 p.m. – Downtown Lawrence

1:37 p.m. – Lawrence VA Hospital

The public is encouraged to take pictures of the flyover and tag #OperationKansasStrong on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

