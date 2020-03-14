Aggieville businesses seeing decline in customers with COVID-19 concerns, event cancellations

With the recent decision made by the Manhattan City Commission to rescind the permits for the Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and Race, businesses in Aggieville are noticing a drop in customers.

A combination of cold rainy weather, lack of parade and road race, along with coronavirus concerns, Aggieville, while still somewhat busy was much less crowded than normal on Saturday.

Sidewalks that are normally well travelled were quite empty, with many people choosing to stay home with the events being cancelled.

Businesses were open as usual, but many noted that they had seen a decline in customers coming through their doors this weekend compared to last.

“Really doing well even spring break with the kids gone, but now with all this stuff has definitely taken a big hit, and much, along with a lot of Aggieville, which is unfortunate.” ZL Smoothie, co-owner, Joe Stegman says.

Many local businesses are working to find solutions to help customers still shop local, but still follow the social distancing recommendations.