Aggieville businesses cancel ‘Fake Patty’s Day’ amid COVID-19 concerns

Businesses in Aggieville are rethinking their ‘Fake Patty’s Day’ plans.

Tubby’s Sports Bar posted on their Facebook page Saturday, bars in Aggieville have decided to cancel ‘Fake Patty’s Day’ but they will open for their regular business hours.

From Tubby’s Sports Bar:

“We at Tubby’s along with other bars in Aggieville have decided to cancel this year’s Fake Patty’s Day due to the recent growing concerns of COVID-19. However, on March 21st business will be open as usual - good drinks, fun people, and a great time! We will open at normal times...”

This is a developing story.