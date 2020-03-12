Aggieville Business Association plans to hold events as scheduled

Amid concerns of spreading the coronavirus, Aggieville Business Association officials met at noon Thursday with officials from city of Manhattan, RCPD, Riley County Health Department, Manhattan Fire Department, and St. Patrick’s Day Race coordinators.

Coming out of that meeting, the decision made by Aggieville Business Association, to continue with the events as planned, as these events are outdoors.

With the race, there is typically not a large crowd of spectators, except at the finish line, and the spectators typically leave with the participant they are cheering on.

As for the parade, it is a shorter event, lasting about an hour, which is much shorter than other parades that travel through Aggieville.

The City of Manhattan had previously approved special event permits to both the race coordinators for the road race and to the Aggieville Business Association for the parade.

“Because we didn’t voluntarily get away from this…the city is going to hold a meeting tonight at six and they are going to discuss whether to…allow those permits to stand or whether they’re going to revoke the permits.” Aggieville Business Association, Director, Dennis Cook says.

As for the status of ‘Fake Patty’s Day’ Cook says it is not an event, because you don’t buy tickets for it, the only way to cancel it would be to ask businesses to close, which he does not want to do.