Topeka agencies meet to discuss keeping public informed about COVID-19

While emergency officials and health leaders plan the response, so do the people in charge of making sure you know what the plan is.

The public information officers from Topeka Police, Topeka Fire, the City, and the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. are holding regular meetings where they discuss the priority information they need to communicate, and how to address misinformation and rumors surrounding COVID-19.

The group hopes by working together, you will be informed quickly, and accurately.

“We have different public information officers from several different sectors so you’re looking at public safety, healthcare, city Government, county government, all working together to really address what's happening in our community," Gretchen Koenen, TPD’s PIO, said.

"It's important to know what each other is doing so it's not good to silo organizations,” the City of Topeka’s Molly Hadfield said. “What we really want to do is all be together so we have the same message and we all have the same information so that the community, and Topeka, and Shawnee county is getting the best information."

The group plans to meet every morning to discuss the latest local developments.