After mistrials, charges dropped in Manhattan infant's death

After two mistrials, charges were dropped against a Manhattan man who was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's infant son in 2018.

Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson filed the motion on Friday to dismiss first-degree murder and abuse charges against 25-year-old D'Khari Lyons. However, prosecutors could refile the charges.

Lyons was accused of killing 2-month-old Michael Calvert Jr. in November 2018. Two mistrials had been declared earlier in the case. Prosecutors alleged the boy was hurt after his mother left him in Lyons' care. Lyons attorneys argued he didn't know what happened to the child.