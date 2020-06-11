After 14 years at Temple Beth Sholom, Rabbi Debbie Stiel leaving Topeka for Phoenix

After serving at Topeka's Temple Beth Sholom for the past 14 years, Rabbi Debbie Stiel is saying good-bye, moving to Phoenix, where she will serve another congregation.

Saying her good-byes the past few weeks hasn't been easy, she says.

"This congregation is a small congregation of about 100 families," Stiel says, "and as such, it really functions like a family.

"There's a lot of warmth here. It's going to be hard to leave all of the wonderful people of this congregation."

Stiel says it also won't be easy leaving the capital city, where she has made many friends and worked alongside a number of other clergy in a variety of community programs.

Among the community organizations in which Stiel has participated are the Mainstream Voices of Faith; the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice; Topeka United; the Topeka Justic Unity and Ministry Project; Be the Bridge; and the Sisterhood of Salaam, a group that Stiel says "builds friendships and promotes interfaith learning between local Muslim and Jewish women."

Stiel said she has enjoyed working alongside members of other faith traditions.

"I've had wonderful relationships with the liberal clergy in this town," she says, "and we've done a lot of good work together."

As she leaves Topeka, Stiel says she is hopeful local residents will continue to be mindful of minority relgious groups in the city and what they have to offer the community as a whole.

"I hope people will remember the Jewish community here," Stiel says. "There are a lot of different minority faiths in town, and sometimes I think people forget that they exist here.

"That diversity is a blessing to the city, and I just want to make sure that Topekans are thinking about that, and that they take a chance to get to know members of this city who may not have the same faith that they do. We have a lot to learn for each other."

Before Stiel leaves, members of Temple Beth Sholom are planning a drive-by celebration this week to honor her for her years of service to the local Jewish community.

Once in Phoenix, Stiel will be an associate rabbi at Temple Solel, a congregation of 650 families.

"After so many years being a solo rabbi," she said, "I wanted to return to being part of a larger congregational staff."

Stiel's husband, Steve, a mental health therapist, will be setting up a private practice after the couple moves to Phoenix.

The Stiels have two sons, one an accountant in the Kansas City area and the other a student at the University of Kansas. Both will stay in this area.