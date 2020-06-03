Advisors Excel’s first phase of Gage Center renovations nearly complete

Advisors Excel’s renovations for two new buildings at Gage Center are almost finished, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building that will house the finance and technology team is estimated to be 75% complete and within two weeks the annuity operations building will be ready to house the team of 140 staff members.

“It actually hasn’t been too bad we’ve had a little bit of a delay to get cubicles installed but other than that we’ve been able to keep the jobs on schedule for the most part,” Advisors Excel CFO Amy Klotz said Wednesday.

Klotz said the timing of the completion of the renovations helps the company transition back to the workplace in a post-COVID world.

"Part of obviously, COVID you gotta have everyone spread out and so with these buildings its helped us get some of our capacity issues we have at our current facility on McClure and get everyone spread out at our other facilities that we needed to happen ."

Advisors Excel also owns the building for the strip mall and Annie’s Place, but here are no set plans for the future of the buildings.

The company was looking for a more modern look to the Gage Center location as a way to provide a new look to the Topeka cornerstone.

"It's been nice this used to be a really good facility from retail, restaurants all of that and it's been good to revive the space and give it a new look, a better look for Topeka and get it cleaned up so that's good,” Klotz said. “It's always nice to take the real estate that already exists in Topeka and revive it without having to completely tear it down so it's a definite positive for Topeka."

Topekans can also expect a full-service convenience store at the former Vintage Restaurant.

A spokesperson for Haag Oil confirmed to 13 NEWS the company owns the building and

the start of construction has been pushed back due to COVID-19.

Once the project does break ground, it will take between six to nine months to complete and the company hopes to have the new location open early next year and is planned to be very similar to the one at Tenth and Wanamaker.

