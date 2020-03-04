Advisor's Excel teams up with Habitat for Humanity highlighting International Women build week

Advisor's Excel teams up with Topeka Habitat for Humanity to highlight International Women Build week March 1st -8th.

Advisor's Excel helped raise money for Habitat for Humanity as they help provide housing for a Topeka family.

Advisor's Excel raised over $400,000 for Habitat for Humanity to assist in funding affordable housing for families in need in Topeka and across the country.

"Those funds coming together definitely helped further that mission and further that ability to do the work that we do," Josh Beshears, Topeka Habitat for Humanity said.

13News visited the Habitat's 109th home in November for the groundbreaking and now a family who had been moving from home to home will soon have a permanent place, thanks to the help of the community.

"It's just huge overwhelming feeling for our family," Amy Carpenter, homeowner of Habitat home emphasized.

"It really tugs at your heart strings seeing the homeowner and knowing that we're putting her in a better position, taking baths in cold water for all your life and now having hot water, so we're really thankful to be able to be apart of that," Shannah Sumner, Advisor's Excel explained.

Along with Habitat for Humanity and the homeowners, they took part in the International Women Build week to help the Carpenter family build their new home.

"The focus on this is getting women out on the job site, as a community, building together, empowering each other, building each other up," Beshears explained. "What we're doing here is laying the ground work and the foundation for lifelong stability."

The Carpenters say they appreciate the community's help, "that is amazing that these women come out and help. Anybody that comes out and help is just great that they put their time and effort in."

Sometimes it feels unbelievable to see their home being closed to the finish line.

"Tears all the time, it's exciting to see how the house was put together and how they brought it in and moved it. it looks bigger put together," Carpenter emphasized. "Moving in is the biggest, exciting thing that we're waiting for."

The Carpenters home is one of the nine homes that will be built in the Quinton Heights--Steele neighborhood.

The Carpenters will be able to move in within the next couple of months.