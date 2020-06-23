Additional information sought in June 13 shooting death in southeast Topeka

Two additional pieces of information are being sought in the recent shooting death of a 31-year-old man in southeast Topeka before a determination of whether charges will be filed in the case, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney's Office.

Deshazer was found fatally wounded after a vehicle crash was reported around 8 p.m. Saturday, June 13, near S.E. 21st and Illinois Avenue.

A woman who was with Deshazer in the vehicle was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

However, the offenses for which the woman initially was booked into jail were apparently unrelated to Deshazer's death.

Topeka police officials on Tuesday morning referred questions in the Deshazer case to the Shawnee County District Attorney's office.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told 13 NEWS on Tuesday morning that he has been briefed by the Topeka Police Department on the investigation.

"We have identified two specific items that we will need before the investigation is complete," Kagay said in an email. "Once these have been obtained, we will be ready to review the investigation in its entirety and make a charging decision."

The woman who was with Deshazer in the vehicle was identified as

Neyl A. Beier, 31, of Topeka.

Authorities said Beier was booked early Sunday, June 14, into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of a stolen firearm; driving while suspended; second or subsequent conviction of no vehicle liability insurance; knowingly driving am uninsured vehicle; driving while license suspended; and failure to yield at a stop or yield sign.

As of Tuesday, police hadn't ruled Deshazer's death as a homicide.

So far in 2020, Topeka has 10 homicides, according to WIBW records.

Anyone with information on the case in which Deshazer died may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.