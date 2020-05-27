Active duty soldier saves lives after stopping active shooter on Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth

One active duty Fort Leavenworth soldier and one civilian are hospitalized following an apparent road rage incident on the Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth.

Multiple police agencies were called to the bridge around 11 a.m. Wednesday after motorists reported hearing multiple gunshots fired on the bridge.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said an active shooter was on the bridge shooting at random cars. An active duty Fort Leavenworth soldier was waiting in traffic and saw the incident occurring and hit the active shooter with his car saving multiple lives.

“An active duty soldier was waiting in traffic, saw what was happening, determined it was an active shooter and intervened by striking the shooter with his vehicle causing him to be critically injured ending the encounter with the active shooter and likely saving countless lives,” Kitchens said.

One of the victims who was shot was also an active duty soldier at Fort Leavenworth. The other victim was injured in a traffic collision on the bridge. Both victims are said to be in serious but stable condition.

Kitchens said the active shooter was a Platte County resident and their motive for shooting is unknown at this time.

The bridge, also known as 92-Highway, spans the Missouri River connecting Kansas to Missouri. It remains closed as police continue their investigation.