Abigail's Bar and Grill temporarily closes, employee tests positive for COVID-19

A South Topeka staple, Abigail’s Bar and Grill has announced they will be temporarily closing.

The popular bar and grill announced that they had an employee test positive for COVID-19 and this person has been in quarantine since Friday.

The restaurant had been following all guidelines set in place by the state and will continue to do so.

“We would like to thank you all very much for all the support you have shown us over the last couple months,” says Abigail’s. “We appreciate every one of you and thank you for your continued patronage.”

They will continue to follow all guidelines as well as working with the public and staff for the safety of the community.

