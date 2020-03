Shawnee County sheriff’s officials are looking for the individuals who made off with an ATM machine overnight inside a bar and grill near Lake Shawnee.

The theft was reported from the Shack, 2842 S.E. 29th.

There was no immediate report on how much money was in the machine.

Sheriff’s officials said they expect to release mire information later on Wednesday.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.