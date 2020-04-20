AMBER ALERT UPDATE: "The boys are safe" and suspect has been arrested

UPDATE: Two boys are safe and the man who allegedly took them is in custody.

According to Nebraska authorities, Tanner Joel Leichleiter was arrested in Wichita and the boys were found safe.

They did not provide any further details.

We'll have more as it becomes available.

----------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued in Kansas for two Nebraska children.

According to the KBI, the Nebraska State Patrol asked the KBI to issues the statewide amber alert because the suspect was last seen heading into Kansas.

The Tekamah Nebraska Police Department is looking for Marco De La Garza, 7, and Isaac De La Garza, 4, who were last seen in Tekamah.

The children may be in the company of Tanner Joel Leichleiter. Leichleiter is a 30-year-old white man, 5'7, 165, green eyes, and brown hair.

According to NSP, they may be traveling in a White 2009 Ford Expedition Ne 31-F325..

“He may be traveling southbound Highway 81 into Kansas. The suspect is known to carry a handgun and is considered armed,” said the KBI.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Marco and Isaac De La Garza, please call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.

