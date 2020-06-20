AG's office now accepting scrap metal dealer registration applications for 2020

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his office his now accepting scrap metal dealer registration applications for 2020.

Schmidt says that scrap metal dealers now required by state law to register with the AG’s office for the first time since 2017 are now allowed to begin doing so.

According to the AG’s office under the provisions of the 2015 scrap metal law, which had been suspended by the Legislature from 2017 to 2019, have now been reinstated for 2020. Schmidt says every scrap metal dealer must get a registration from the attorney general’s office in order to legally purchase scrap metal in the state.

The law’s purpose is reducing scrap metal theft in Kansas according to the AG.

Application forms for scrap metal dealers and related proposed regulations are now available on the AG’s website. Once scrap metal dealers begin registering, says the AG, the website will also feature a public directory of dealers whose registration certificates have been issued.

Schmidt says beginning July 1, scrap metal dealers will be required to report certain transactions to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation through an online database. The KBI and Schmidt are in the process of contacting dealers who have been registered in the past to assist them with re-registration and providing access to submit their transaction to the online database through a web portal.

Schmidt says the online database was developed in conjunction with the Information Network of Kansas. Information contained in the database will only be available to law enforcement officers conducting investigations of scrap metal theft.

Schmidt says scrap metal dealers or consumers who have additional questions about the program may call the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-432-2310.

