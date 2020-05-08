AG's Office: Crime Victim grant applications now open

The Attorney General announced grant programs for crime victims are now open for application.

There are five programs designed to help families at risk of domestic violence, trafficking victims, abused children, and victims of crime.

Grant Programs:



Child Exchange and Visitation Center Program (CEVC) – This fund seeks to provide supervised child exchange and visitation to children and families at risk due to circumstances relating to domestic or family violence. Applications must be uploaded by May 26, 2020

Human Trafficking Victim Assistance Fund (HTVAF) – This fund was established by the Legislature in 2013 (K.S.A. 75-758) to provide training regarding human trafficking for law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas, and to support care, treatment and other services for victims of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of a child. Applications must be uploaded by May 26, 2020

Child Abuse and Neglect (CVAF-CA) – This fund seeks to provide for ongoing operating expenses of programs assisting child victims. Applications must be uploaded by May 27, 2020

Crime Victims Assistance Fund (CVAF) – This fund seeks to provide for ongoing operating expenses of programs assisting crime victims, and establishing and maintaining new programs providing services to the victims of crimes. Applications must be uploaded by May 28, 2020

State Protection from Abuse Fund (PFA) – This fund seeks to provide temporary emergency shelter for adult victims of domestic violence or sexual assault and their dependent children, counseling and assistance to those victims and their children, or educational services directed at reducing the incidence of domestic violence or sexual assault and diminishing its impact on victims. Applications must be uploaded by May 29, 2020.

The Attorney General's Office awarded over $2.5 million through the programs last year. Application information can be found here