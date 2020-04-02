AG asks Kansans to wear blue, raise child abuse awareness

Make sure to put on some blue Friday.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt and the Kansas State Child Death Review Board are encouraging Kansans to post a picture of yourself wearing blue on social media with the hashtag #WearBlueDay.

“Keeping a watchful eye for the signs of child abuse can help protect Kansas children,” Schmidt said. “We all have a responsibility to help keep children safe, and that duty is more important than ever during this period of reduced social interaction and potentially heightened risk for vulnerable children.”

They hope to raise awareness of child abuse with their Blue Ribbon Campaign to Prevent Child Abuse. The board says signs of child abuse includes apparent children exhibiting fear or anxiety, odd injuries, and a lack of social contacts outside of their home.

“If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, it is important to speak up,” said Sara Hortenstine, executive director of the State Child Death Review Board. “Many people are reluctant to get involved, but consequences of staying silent can be devastating and sometimes fatal for the child.”

Kansans are usually encouraged to wear blue to work for this, but they came up with this alternative due to everyone staying home in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.