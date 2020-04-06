AG appoints new head of victims' services division, commends outgoing director

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today that he has named Topeka victims' advocate Michelle McCormick as the new director of the victims' services division in the attorney general's office.

"Michelle is an experienced and respected victims’ advocate in Kansas,” Schmidt said. “I am grateful that she has agreed to return to our team in this new role leading our victims’ services division in the important work of coordinating information and resources across our state for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and other violent crimes.”

McCormick joins the attorney general's office Monday as director and will also serve as the state victim rights coordinator. McCormick succeeds Dorthy Stuckey Halley, who will retire from state service later this year.

“Dorthy has dedicated her life to serving victims of violent crime,” Schmidt said. “Her more than 12 years leading the victims’ services division and serving as the state’s victim rights coordinator, plus her prior years of work as a victims’ advocate and educator, have left an immeasurable impact on our state and the many people she has helped along the way.”

McCormick lives in Topeka and has been involved in victims' advocacy for seventeen years. She has worked with the attorney general's office in the past, serving as the Batterer Intervention Program Coordinator from 2009 to 2016. After that, she served as the Program Director for the YWCA of Northeast Kansas' Center for Safety and Empowerment. McCormick is a licensed social worker and has a master's degree in social work from the University of Kansas and a bachelor of science in sociology from Emporia State University.

The victims' services division of the attorney general's office is charged with coordinating victim rights efforts and administering grants and educational programs.