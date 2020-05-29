AG Schmidt waives concealed carry late fees through October

Attorney General Derek Schmidt has announced that late fees will be waived for concealed carry renewals through October 1, 2020.

Late fees for concealed carry renewals are being waived due to residents being unable to meet ordinary requirements because of COVID-19 responses.

“During the disruption caused by the COVID-19 response, some Kansas CCHL holders have encountered difficulties in getting their permits renewed,” says Schmidt. “Limited access to notary services, closed driver’s license bureaus unable to issue new license cards, and other limitations have made the renewal process more challenging. Therefore, we are temporarily waiving late renewal fees and modifying the renewal application to accommodate these challenges.”

Modifications to the concealed carry renewals include late fees being waived for renewal of a licensee whose CCHL expired on or after March 12, 2020. A modified renewal application form will require an unsworn declaration instead of notarization.

Updated procedures and modifications can be found on the Attorney General of Kansas website. Accommodations are also being made for private detectives and bail enforcement agents licensed by his office.

