AG Schmidt urges congress to consider rural internet access in new COVID-19 related legislation

Attorney General Derek Schmidt asks Congress to protect rural broadband access in any additional COVID-19 relief legislation.

Telemedicine, teleschooling and telework have become a big part in the lives of Kansans and to ensure that Americans continue to have the internet access they need Schmidt has asked Congress to consider this in all future COVID-19 relief legislation.

“Large portions of rural America, including here in Kansas, currently lack broadband access at a time when many of our critical needs are being fulfilled online,” says Schmidt in his letter to U.S. Senate and House leadership. “It’s essential that Congress take action to prevent government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic from worsening the existing digital divide and ensure access to work, school and healthcare for all Americans.”

Schmidt and 38 other state and territory attorneys general sent letters on Thursday, May 21. They ask Congress and the Federal Communication Commission to address disparities in the access of home internet.

Americans have become more dependent on internet connection due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stay at home orders. While private companies have begun implementing their own guidelines, congressional action would ensure the continuation of those efforts.

Some suggestions for legislation include:

Providing state, territory, and local governments with adequate funding expressly dedicated to ensuring that all students and medical patients, especially senior citizens who are at risk, have adequate internet-enabled technology to participate equally in online learning and telemedicine.

Increasing funding to the FCC Universal Service Fund, which provides vital funding to rural and low-income populations, healthcare providers and educators with the goal of bridging the digital divide.

With a looming second wave of the virus looming according to public health experts, teleschooling and telemedicine may have to continue for millions of Americans. The attorneys general are working to ensure that the livelihood of Americans are not threatened by this.

