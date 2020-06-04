AG Schmidt urges FCC to tighten robocall security

Attorney General Derek Schmidt has urged the Federal Communications Commission to help state attorneys general trace illegal robocalls to their sources.

Schmidt says that the FCC should facilitate collaboration between state attorneys general and telecommunication companies to locate the source of the illegal robo-activities.

“In passing the TRACED Act, Congress took an important step toward putting up more-effective technological roadblocks against scammers, as well as better enabling law enforcement authorities to find the robocallers and hold them accountable,” says Schmidt in his letter to the FCC. “Tracing illegal robocalls back to their source is critical to law enforcement’s ability to hold robocallers accountable, so we appreciate the FCC working diligently with the states and getting these traceback tools in place.”

Under the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Detterance Act, a new federal law was enacted in December 2019. The law gives the FCC the power to select one registered association to manage tracing back illegal robocalls.

Due to the fact that calls can pass through different networks of telecom companies, state attorneys general and telecom companies will have to work together.

Schmidt, as well as 51 other attorneys general, said that traceback investigations are an integral part of efficiently identify and investigate illegal robocalls.

The attorneys general also argue that now is the time to crack down on the illegal calls because of COVID-19 related scams.

Any Kansan who may have been scammed by a robocall should contact the Consumer Protection Division at (800)432-2310 or on their website.

