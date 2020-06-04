AG Schmidt urges Senate to reject House federal election mandates

Attorney General Derek Schmidt is urging Majority Leaders to reject the House’s federal election mandates.

The legislation was passed by the House of Representatives which creates new federal election mandates within COVID-19 recovery efforts. Schmidt claims this would be unconstitutional under the prerogative of states operating their own elections, which undermines election integrity.

Schmidt and 15 other attorneys general sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, which urges the Senate to reject the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act that was passed by the House on May 15.

The Act includes provisions that would require states to provide mail-in ballots says Schmidt’s office. He also points out that the provisions are contrary to Kansas law and impose new submission deadlines for mail-in ballots which would force states to allow voters to designate people other than themselves to return ballots.

“For many years, Kansas has allowed any qualified voter to submit a simple application form to request a ballot be sent to the voter by mail,” says Schmidt. “The process works well, is well-understood and long-established. Record numbers of Kansans have already requested mail ballots this year. But the new federal legislation would disrupt that well-settled Kansas process right in the middle of an election and would attempt to invalidate several Kansas requirements, such as providing proof of the voter’s identity as part of the application to request a mail-in ballot. This federal legislation is unnecessary to provide Kansans an opportunity to vote by mail and is a massive and ill-advised federal overreach into the conduct of elections.”

The letter argues that the federal mandates “run roughshod over state election laws designed to maintain election integrity and root out voter fraud.” It also states that the HEROES Act “lacs the carefully considered state measures aimed at detecting, preventing, punishing and ultimately eliminating voter fraud.”

A copy of the letter may be found here.

