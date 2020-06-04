AG Schmidt lends support to new COVID-19 relief bill

Attorney General Derek Schmidt has voiced his support of the COVID-19 relief bill passed in the Kansas Legislature on Thursday, June 4.

Although the Attorney General supported the previous bill that was vetoed by Governor Laura Kelly, Schmidt says that the new bill is incredibly similar.

The constitutional and legal concern over the Kansas Emergency Management Act and Kansas’ response are both addressed in the new bill.

“This bill has clearer restrictions on the governor’s use of emergency powers to close businesses, churches, schools and otherwise to limit gatherings in a one-size-fits-all, statewide manner,” says Schmidt. “Most other provisions of this new bill are the same as before, including legislative ratification of the state of emergency that has been in place since March 12, codification of some of the policies previously adopted only by legally questionable executive orders and strengthening local decision-making in the COVID-19 response going forward. Under this bill, Kansans may no longer be threatened with arrest, criminal prosecution and imprisonment for violating statewide executive orders.”

The new bill also discusses how the $1.25 billion federal assistance package for COVID-19 relief will be handled in the state.

Schmidt says that the new bill does weaken some important issues, including nursing home inspection requirements and liability protections.

“These discussions need to be ongoing, and more review of these issues will be required in the coming months. But for now, it is time to make these changes law and move forward, and I commend all who have worked so hard on this legislation,” says Schmidt.

