AG Schmidt files new pharmaceutical manufacturing lawsuit

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed a third lawsuit alleging antitrust price-fixing in the generic drug industry says a release from his office.

Kansas filed a third lawsuit which stemmed from ongoing antitrust investigations into a widespread conspiracy by generic drug manufacturers to inflate and manipulate drug prices, reduce competition and unreasonably restrain trade for generic drugs sold across the United States says the AG.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on Wednesday, June 10, says the release. According to the AG’s office the suit focuses on 83 topical generic drugs and names 26 corporations and 10 individuals as defendants.

Schmidt says the suit is focused on damages, civil penalties and actions by the court to restore competition to the generic drug market. He also says topical drugs at the center of the complaint include creams, gels, lotions, ointments, shampoos and solutions all used to treat a variety of skin conditions, pain and allergies.

According to the release between 2007 and 2014 the manufacturers Taro, Perrigo and Fougera (now Sandoz) all sold almost 2/3 of all generic topical products in the United States. Schmidt says that the multistate investigation has found comprehensive, direct evidence of unlawful agreements to minimize competition and raise prices on the medicine.

Schmidt says that the complaint alleges longstanding agreements among manufacturers to ensure a “fair share” of the market to each competitor and prevents “price erosion” due to competition.

The Attorney General’s Office says the suit was brought by a coalition of 51 states and territories and is the third to be filed in an ongoing, expanding investigation into generic drug price fixing.

Schmidt says the first complaint, which is still pending in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, was filed in 2016 and includes 18 corporations and two individuals as defendants for 15 generic drugs.

According to the release, two former executives of Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Jeffery Glazer and Jason Malek, have entered into settlement agreements and have been cooperating with attorneys general on the case.

Schmidt also says the second complaint, which is also in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, was filed in 2019 against Teva Pharmaceuticals, America’s second largest drug manufacturer, and named 16 individual senior executive defendants.

Schmidt says that the participating states and territories are currently preparing for a trial on the second complaint.

A copy of the complaint Schmidt filed today can be found here.

