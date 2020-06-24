AG Schmidt asks law makers not to defund police

Attorney General Derek Schmidt told federal lawmakers not to defund the police.

Attorney General Schmidt says instead of defunding police departments lawmakers should support efforts to build trust between law enforcement and communities in order to make the nation safer.

Schmidt says he and 16 other attorneys general sent a letter to President Donald Trump, U.S. Attorney General William Barr and bipartisan leadership of the U.S. House and Senate that criticized the movement of defunding police departments.

“The American people are yearning for safety, stability, and security during these difficult times,” say the attorneys general in the letter. “Our nation is being torn between those who respect the rule of law and those who rationalize the lawless, tragic burning of our communities while rallying behind the ‘defund the police’ movement. We must defeat the notion that defunding the police will make America safer and focus on what we can do to rebuild trust between law enforcement and our communities…. Elected officials who say ‘defund’ doesn’t mean ‘defund’ choose to ignore the consequences of their statements and the public safety risk posed to their communities. To ‘defund the police’ would mean to turn our backs on victims of domestic violence, children being bought and sold for sex, or the elderly being physically and emotionally abused.”

Schmidt says instead a more productive discussion focused on how to further strengthen law enforcement training and on reforms that reinforce the professionalism and integrity of all law enforcement officers.

“Our goal should be to empower law enforcement to legally and ethically fulfill their duties, not restrict their ability to protect us all,” the attorneys general wrote. “We need to give law enforcement the tools and support they need to help people, not take them away. Ultimately, providing support for police and restoring trust between law enforcement and our communities will make all Americans safer.”

A copy of the letter sent is available here. A copy of Schmidt’s letter to Senators Roberts and Moran is available here.

