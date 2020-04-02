AG Schmidt: Wear blue Friday, post online for child abuse prevention

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and the Kansas State Child Death Review Board are encouraging Kansans to wear blue and post a photo on social media with the hashtag #WearBlueDay April 3 to increase awareness of child abuse.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and wearing blue helps raise awareness for the Blue Ribbon Campaign to Precent Child Abuse.

“Keeping a watchful eye for the signs of child abuse can help protect Kansas children,” Schmidt said. “We all have a responsibility to help keep children safe, and that duty is more important than ever during this period of reduced social interaction and potentially heightened risk for vulnerable children.”

Social distancing in response to COVID-19 has already had an impact on the number of child abuse reports in Kansas. The daily average of calls made to the state's Protection Report center has dipped from 200 per day last year to 102 per day last week. The center's phone number is still active during this time; to report a case of suspected child abuse or neglect please call (800) 922-5330.

April was first declared Child Abuse Prevention Month by President Reagan in 1983. The Blue Ribbon Campaign to Prevent Child Abuse was started in 1989 by a Virginia grandmother in memory of her grandson, who died due to child abuse.