AG Schmidt: Federal government should enact liability protections while reopening

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the federal government should enact protections for businesses while the country reopens.

“Regardless of when governments decide to lift stay-at-home orders and other COVID-19 restrictions, the reality is our economy will only truly recover if customers and employees have the confidence to return to the marketplace,” Schmidt said. “Congress should help ensure businesses across the country have clearly defined expectations for the safe and appropriate continuance of operations by enacting federal liability protections as a foundation for states to build upon if they so choose.”

He has joined 20 other state attorneys general in urging Congress to enact liability protections to create a safe environment for the economy to reopen. They say businesses will need protection from baseless COVID-19 lawsuits.

“Civil liability protections should not, however, be extended to businesses engaging in willful misconduct, reckless infliction of harm or intentional infliction of harm,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter.

They do, however, still want people to be able to rightfully take action against any person or company harming them with a disregard for safety.

“We believe criminal penalties, regulatory fines and agency oversight should be able to capture bad actors and civil lawsuits should be available for any citizens hurt by a business or individual acting with disregard for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic,” they wrote.